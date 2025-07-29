5 zucchini recipes everyone should try

Zucchini is one of those vegetables that you can work with to create a range of delicious, plant-based dishes. Its mild taste and soft texture make it the perfect ingredient for anyone wanting to dabble in vegetarian cooking. Be it an expert chef or a home cook, mastering zucchini dishes can up your cooking game and open you to new flavors. Here are five zucchini recipes that will help you prepare flavorful, plant-based meals.

Drive 1 Zucchini noodles with pesto Zucchini noodles, commonly referred to as zoodles, make for a healthy pasta alternative. Using a spiralizer or a julienne peeler, get long strands of zucchini that closely resemble spaghetti. Toss these zoodles in homemade pesto from fresh basil, pine nuts, garlic, olive oil, and nutritional yeast for a creamy, dairy-free texture. Not only is this dish low on carbs, but it's also packed with vitamins and minerals.

Drive 2 Stuffed zucchini boats Stuffed zucchini boats are an amazing way to relish this vegetable as the star of the meal. Halve zucchinis lengthwise and scoop the seeds out to make room for filling. A combination of quinoa/brown rice and veggies like bell peppers and tomatoes makes for a healthy stuffing. Top with grated cheese or vegan cheese alternatives and bake till golden brown for an added flavor.

Drive 3 Grilled zucchini skewers Grilled zucchini skewers give you a smoky taste ideal for summer barbecues or indoor grilling sessions. Simply cut zucchinis into thick slices and thread them on skewers with cherry tomatoes and bell peppers. Brush with olive oil mixed with herbs like rosemary or thyme before grilling until tender yet slightly charred from the edges.

Drive 4 Zucchini fritters Zucchini fritters are crispy from outside while soft on the inside—a delightful snack option. Grate zucchinis finely, then mix with flour (or chickpea flour), chopped onions, garlic powder, salt, pepper seasoning, and any other spices you want, like cumin seeds if you like. Form small patties, which should be shallow fried until golden crispness is achieved on both sides, evenly cooked through. They are thoroughly enjoyed hot, served alongside yogurt dip, perhaps?