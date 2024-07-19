In short Simplifying... In short Experience the magic of Kyoto in a week, starting with the geisha district of Gion and ending with a traditional tea ceremony.

Highlights include the golden Kinkaku-ji temple, the enchanting Arashiyama Bamboo Grove, the historic Nijo Castle, the vibrant Nishiki Market, the iconic Fushimi Inari shrine with its thousands of torii gates, and a tranquil walk along the Philosopher's Path.

7 days in Kyoto: A travel guide

02:20 pm Jul 19, 2024

What's the story Kyoto, once the capital of Japan, is a city that beautifully marries the past and present. It's a place where traditional tea houses, temples, and gardens coexist with modern cafes and art galleries. This itinerary is designed to immerse you in Kyoto's rich culture over seven days, offering a blend of historical sites, natural beauty, and unique experiences.

Gion District

Day 1: Exploring historic Gion

Begin your exploration in Gion, the heart of Kyoto's geisha culture. Wander through its ancient streets, surrounded by traditional wooden machiya houses. At the end of your walk, discover Yasaka Shrine, a symbol of the district's rich history. Complete your visit with a serene traditional tea ceremony at a local tea house, offering a peaceful introduction to the cultural heritage of Kyoto.

Kinkaku-ji

Day 2: The Golden Pavilion

No visit to Kyoto is complete without seeing Kinkaku-ji, the Golden Pavilion. This Zen Buddhist temple, covered in gold leaf, shines brilliantly against its surrounding pond and gardens. Arriving early allows visitors to enjoy the tranquility of the temple grounds before the crowds. The reflection of the pavilion in the water is a breathtaking sight, offering a serene and unforgettable experience.

Arashiyama

Day 3: Arashiyama Bamboo Grove

On your third day, immerse yourself in Arashiyama's enchanting bamboo grove. This towering green tunnel offers an almost otherworldly stroll. Nearby, you'll find the historic Tenryu-ji Temple and the picturesque Togetsukyo Bridge, enhancing the area's scenic beauty. For a unique exploration, consider renting a traditional rickshaw. This mode of transport adds a charming touch to your adventure through this captivating landscape.

Culture & cuisine

Day 4: Nijo Castle & Nishiki Market

Begin your day at Nijo Castle, where you can admire its stunning architecture and unique nightingale floors, which emit a chirping sound as a security feature when stepped on. Afterward, venture to Nishiki Market. This bustling marketplace offers a chance to taste a variety of local Japanese treats, including the sweet mochi (rice cakes) and matcha-flavored sweets, directly from the vendors who make them.

Thousand Torii Gates

Day 5: Fushimi inari shrine

Spend your fifth day at Fushimi inari shrine, renowned for its thousands of vermilion torii gates that wind up Mount Inari. This hike not only offers countless photo opportunities but also stunning views over Kyoto. It presents an excellent opportunity to learn about Shinto practices, as you observe locals paying their respects at the various sub-shrines you'll encounter along the path.

Zen walk

Day 6: Philosophers' path and temples

Embark on a leisurely journey along the Philosopher's Path, named in honor of Nishida Kitaro, who is said to have meditated while meandering beside a canal adorned with cherry trees. Enhance your tranquil stroll by visiting the nearby temples, including Ginkaku-ji (Silver Pavilion) and Nanzen-ji. These sacred sites offer moments of zen within their exquisite garden settings, adding depth to your cultural exploration.

Reflections

Day 7: Tea experience and farewell dinner

On your final day in Kyoto, immerse yourself deeper into Japanese culture with a private tea ceremony class. Here, you'll learn the history and etiquette of the tea ceremony directly from a tea master. To conclude your journey, enjoy a farewell dinner at one of Kyoto's renowned kaiseki restaurants, where an exquisite multi-course meal showcases seasonal ingredients beautifully.