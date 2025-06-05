Fun things to do in Maharashtra
What's the story
Maharashtra, a western Indian state, is home to a cultural heritage that spans centuries.
An 8-day trip to this vibrant state allows you to dig into its colorful traditions, art forms, and historical landmarks.
From bustling cities to peaceful villages, Maharashtra's cultural tapestry is as diverse as it is mesmerizing.
Here are some key insights and tips to make the most of your cultural dive into this enchanting state.
Art scene
Explore Mumbai's art scene
Mumbai, India's financial capital, doubles up as an art and culture hub.
Begin your exploration by visiting the city's many galleries and museums, which feature contemporary Indian art.
The Jehangir Art Gallery and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya are must-visits for art lovers.
Meanwhile, street art in places such as Bandra provides an insight into the city's colorful urban culture.
Historical sites
Discover Pune's historical sites
Pune is also famous for its rich history and educational institutes.
Visit historic sites like Shaniwar Wada and Aga Khan Palace to get a sense of how important the city was in the past.
These landmarks give a peek into Maratha architecture and India's freedom struggle.
Pune also hosts a number of cultural festivals every year celebrating traditional music and dance forms.
Vineyard tours
Experience Nashik's vineyard tours
Nashik is often tagged as India's wine capital due to its perfect climate for grapes.
A visit to Nashik will let you tour vineyards located in beautiful landscapes.
Learn how grapes are harvested and enjoy some tastings of locally produced juices while looking at the lush green valleys.
Ancient caves
Visit Aurangabad's ancient caves
Aurangabad is also your gateway to some of India's most incredible ancient caves: Ajanta and Ellora Caves are UNESCO World Heritage Sites famous for their beautiful rock-cut architecture from over 2,000 years ago.
These caves depict stories from Buddhism through beautiful sculptures carved into stone walls.
Traditional crafts
Enjoy Kolhapur's traditional crafts
Kolhapur has unique traditional crafts, like Kolhapuri chappals (handcrafted leather sandals), which have achieved international acclaim over the years.
Artisans here still follow age-old techniques, passed on through generations, to keep the authenticity intact.
However, they also modify designs as per modern trends, making them popular souvenirs among tourists visiting the region.