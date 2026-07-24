Enjoy a protein boost with amaranth and chickpeas
What's the story
Amaranth and chickpeas are two of the most versatile ingredients that can be added to your diet to up your protein intake. Both are plant-based protein sources, making them ideal for vegetarians and vegans. While amaranth is a gluten-free grain rich in essential amino acids, chickpeas are packed with fiber and nutrients. Together, they make a nutritious combination that can be easily added to different dishes.
#1
Nutritional benefits of amaranth
Amaranth is packed with protein, giving you around 13% of your daily value per cup. It also has lysine, an amino acid that is usually deficient in grains.
Amaranth is also rich in iron, magnesium, and phosphorus, which promote bone health and energy production.
Its gluten-free nature makes it a great option for those with gluten intolerance or celiac disease.
#2
Chickpeas: A protein powerhouse
Chickpeas are also a great source of plant-based protein, providing around 15% of your daily value per cup.
They are also packed with fiber, which helps in digestion and keeps you full.
Chickpeas are also rich in folate, manganese, and iron, which promote overall health.
You can use them in salads or soups, or mash them into spreads like hummus.
Tip 1
Versatile cooking ideas
Both amaranth and chickpeas can be used in a variety of dishes.
Cooked amaranth can be used as a base for salads, or as a side dish like rice or quinoa.
Roasted chickpeas make for a crunchy snack, or topping for salads. You can also add them to stews or curries for texture and nutrition.
Tip 2
Cost-effective protein solutions
Incorporating amaranth and chickpeas into your diet is a budget-friendly way to boost protein intake without breaking the bank.
Both ingredients are relatively inexpensive compared to other sources of protein, such as nuts or dairy products.
Buying them in bulk can further reduce costs while ensuring you always have these nutritious options on hand for meal preparation.