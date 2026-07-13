Leafy greens like spinach, kale, and Swiss chard are packed with vitamins A, C, and K

Keep your joints healthy with these foods

By Vinita Jain 10:50 am Jul 13, 202610:50 am

What's the story

Maintaining joint health is essential for overall well-being, particularly for those who lead an active lifestyle. A nutritious diet can play a major role in keeping your joints healthy, and adding certain foods can make a world of difference. Here are five vegetarian foods that can help keep your joints healthy, and why they are beneficial.