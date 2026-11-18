Dancing or planking: Which gives you a better workout?
What's the story
Aerobic dancing and planking are two popular exercises that target different aspects of fitness. While aerobic dancing is known for its cardiovascular benefits, planking is famous for strengthening the core muscles. Both exercises have their unique advantages, making them suitable for different fitness goals. In this article, we will explore the benefits of aerobic dancing and planking, and how they contribute to overall health and wellness.
#1
Cardiovascular benefits of aerobic dancing
Aerobic dancing is an excellent way to boost cardiovascular health.
The rhythmic movements increase heart rate, improve circulation, and enhance lung capacity.
Regular participation in aerobic dance can lead to better endurance and increased energy levels.
It also helps burn calories effectively, making it a great option for those looking to maintain or lose weight.
#2
Core strengthening with planking
Planking is one of the best exercises to strengthen your core muscles.
It works on the abdominal muscles, lower back, and shoulders, improving stability and balance.
By holding the plank position, you engage multiple muscle groups at once without any equipment.
This exercise helps improve posture and reduces the risk of back injuries by strengthening the supporting muscles around the spine.
#3
Flexibility improvements through aerobic dancing
Aerobic dancing also improves flexibility with its dynamic movements that require a range of motion.
This increased flexibility can help prevent injuries by allowing joints to move more freely during daily activities or other workouts.
Improved flexibility from aerobic dance can also enhance performance in other physical activities by allowing greater mobility.
#4
Time efficiency: Aerobic dancing vs planking
For those short on time but looking for an effective workout, both aerobic dancing and planking offer time-efficient solutions.
A quick session of aerobic dance can provide a full-body workout in under 30 minutes, while planking requires only a few minutes per session but can be repeated multiple times throughout the day for maximum benefit.