Summarize Simplifying... In short Looking for affordable art supplies?

Online marketplaces, student discounts, bulk buying, and loyalty programs can help you save big.

Join art exchange groups to swap unused items, and don't forget to check for deals on lightly used or damaged-packaging items.

Stay creative without breaking the bank! Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this guide

Affordable art supplies shopping guide

By Anujj Trehaan 11:15 am Oct 30, 202411:15 am

What's the story Finding cheap art supplies can be a real challenge for students and budding artists who are trying to keep to a tight budget. But with a bit of strategy and knowing where to look, you can find some good deals and still get the quality you need for your creative projects. Read this guide to learn how to be a smart shopper for art supplies.

Online shopping

Explore online marketplaces

Online marketplaces such as eBay and Amazon frequently offer art supplies at significantly lower prices than brick-and-mortar stores. Keep an eye out for clearance sales, bulk deals, and gently used items. Occasionally, sellers will offer discounts on top-of-the-line brands that may be lightly used or have damaged packaging but are otherwise in perfect condition.

Exchange groups

Join art supply exchange groups

There are tons of art supply exchange groups on social media platforms and forums where artists swap supplies they don't use anymore. This can be an awesome way to score pricey stuff like fancy paints or a drawing tablet without shelling out big bucks - or any bucks at all. Be sure to always check the condition of items before you agree to a trade.

Student deals

Take advantage of student discounts

Many art supply stores have student discounts ranging from 10% to 20%. Just show your valid student ID, and you can save on everything from sketchbooks to graphic design software. Plus, some online retailers offer student discount codes. It's definitely worth doing a little research to find these deals. You can save a lot on the supplies you need, which is great if you're trying to stick to a budget.

Bulk buying

Bulk purchases and wholesale clubs

Purchasing in bulk can result in substantial cost savings over time, particularly for items that you use regularly such as paper, canvases, and specific paints. Wholesale clubs and online suppliers frequently offer art materials in larger quantities at reduced unit prices. If minimum order requirements are an issue, collaborate with other artists and combine your orders.

Loyalty benefits

Sign up for newsletters and loyalty programs

Most art supply stores offer newsletters that notify subscribers of upcoming sales, clearance events, and exclusive coupons. Plus, by joining loyalty programs, you can accumulate points with every purchase, which can be redeemed for discounts or free items over time. This is a convenient way to stay in the loop about deals without the need for active searching.