Textured pixie cuts: A styling guide
What's the story
Textured pixie cuts are the hottest trend in African hair styling. They are versatile, chic, and easy to maintain. These cuts give a modern twist to the classic pixie cut, adding texture and volume. They are perfect for those who want to make a statement with their hair without spending hours styling it every day. Here is how you can rock a textured pixie cut.
Tip 1
Choosing the right texture
Choosing the right texture is essential for a successful pixie cut.
African hair comes in various textures, from coily to wavy.
Knowing your natural texture can help you pick a style that complements your features and is easy to maintain.
For instance, coily hair can be styled with layers for added volume, while wavy hair may look great with longer fringes.
Tip 2
Styling products for volume
Using the right styling products can make a world of difference in achieving that perfect textured look.
Mousse and volumizing sprays are great for adding lift at the roots, without weighing down the hair.
A light gel or cream can define curls or waves without making them stiff or crunchy.
Experimenting with different products will help you find what works best for your unique hair type.
Tip 3
Maintenance tips for longevity
Regular trims are essential to keep your pixie cut looking fresh and prevent split ends from ruining the style.
Aim for a trim every four to six weeks, depending on how fast your hair grows.
Also, moisturizing regularly keeps African hair healthy and prevents dryness, which is important for keeping any hairstyle looking good over time.
Tip 4
Accessorizing your pixie cut
Accessories can take your textured pixie cut to the next level by adding personality and flair.
Headbands, clips, and barrettes are some of the options that can be used to create different looks without changing the cut itself.
Playing around with colors and patterns in accessories can also give you new ways to express yourself through your hairstyle every day.