Cooking with cocoyam: Recipes you'll love

Cocoyam is a staple in many African cuisines, but did you know that it makes for a great base for different dishes? With its starchy texture and mild flavor, cocoyam can be used in savory and sweet recipes alike. Here are five unique dishes that cocoyam can be used for. From soups to desserts, these dishes show cocoyam's versatility in making delicious meals.

Porridge Cocoyam porridge delight Cocoyam porridge, a comforting dish savored across many African regions, combines mashed with ingredients like spinach, tomatoes, and spices to form a hearty meal. The porridge is usually cooked slowly to allow the flavors to meld together perfectly. It can be served as a main course or as an accompaniment to other meals, making it a versatile option for any dining occasion.

Fufu Tasty cocoyam fufu Cocoyam fufu makes a great accompaniment to an array of soups and stews. Cooked and pounded cocoyams make the soft, smooth fufu that has a doughy consistency and matches well with rich sauces. It makes a great alternative to other starches such as yam or plantain fufu, providing a different taste while keeping up with the tradition of being a staple African dish.

Soup Savory cocoyam soup Cocoyam soup is another much-loved dish where cocoyams are used as thickener and main ingredient. The soup usually has vegetables like okra or spinach, and spices for added depth of flavor. This hearty soup can be had alone or served with rice or bread for the complete meal experience to highlight the versatility of cocoyams in savory applications.

Chips Crispy cocoyam chips For those looking for something crunchy but satisfying, crispy cocoyam chips make an ideal snack option. Thinly sliced cocoyams are fried till golden brown and lightly seasoned with salt or spices as per preference. Not just do these chips taste amazing, they are also nutritionally beneficial owing to their high fiber content in comparison to regular potato chips—making them perfect partners during casual gatherings or movie nights at home.