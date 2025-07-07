For vegans: Add these spices to your cooking 

African spices are becoming increasingly popular in plant-based cooking, with their bold flavors taking simple dishes to the next level. From North Africa's aromatic notes to West Africa 's fiery blends, chefs and home cooks are turning to these spices to level up meals without animal products. This emerging trend offers a thrilling opportunity to add depth to plant-based cuisine.

Spice mix Berbere: A fiery Ethiopian blend Berbere is a fiery traditional Ethiopian spice blend that mixes chili peppers with a blend of other spices like garlic, ginger, basil, and fenugreek. The spicy mix adds depth and heat to plant-based stews and soups. With its complex flavor profile, it's a great pick for those looking to add warmth and intensity to their dishes.

Aromatic blend Ras el hanout: North African aromatics Ras el hanout is a North African spice mix commonly used in Moroccan cooking. It generally contains cinnamon, cumin, coriander, turmeric, cardamom, etc. This fragrant mix makes an excellent addition to roasted veggies or grain dishes. It is so versatile that you could even try using it in sweet recipes.

Bold flavor Suya spice: West African heat West African suya spice is known for its bold and vibrant flavor profile. The unique blend of ground peanuts with ginger, paprika, onion powder, and cayenne pepper makes it a great rub for grilled vegetables or a zesty addition to salads. Suya spice adds an extra kick that elevates plant-based dishes with its rich flavors.