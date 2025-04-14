What's the story

Africa is home to some of the most difficult and stunning trekking routes for extreme trekkers.

The continent's afroalpine regions, with their high-altitude terrains and unique ecosystems, promise an amazing adventure to those who seek it.

Not only do these routes challenge your physical ability, they also reward you with stunning views and sights of rare flora and fauna.

Here are some top afroalpine trekking routes promising an unforgettable journey for thrill-seekers.