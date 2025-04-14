For hikers: These alpine routes feel like a dream
What's the story
Africa is home to some of the most difficult and stunning trekking routes for extreme trekkers.
The continent's afroalpine regions, with their high-altitude terrains and unique ecosystems, promise an amazing adventure to those who seek it.
Not only do these routes challenge your physical ability, they also reward you with stunning views and sights of rare flora and fauna.
Here are some top afroalpine trekking routes promising an unforgettable journey for thrill-seekers.
Kilimanjaro trek
Mount Kilimanjaro: Roof of Africa
Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania is Africa's tallest peak at an altitude of 5,895 meters.
Its summit trek is an adventurer's favorite as it offers varying climatic zones, from tropical forests to arctic weather at the top.
The Marangu Route is the most popular one and takes nearly six days to complete.
Trekkers must prepare for altitude sickness as they quickly climb through different altitudes.
Rwenzori Trek
Rwenzori Mountains: Mystical peaks
The Rwenzori Mountains along Uganda-DRC border are not just mystical but also one of the toughest terrains to traverse.
Commonly known as "Mountains of the Moon," these peaks rise as high as 5,109 meters at Mount Stanley's Margherita Peak.
Expect steep climbs, boggy trails, unpredictable weather conditions, etc., on this trek, which is why only experienced trekkers should attempt it.
Simien Trek
Simien Mountains: Ethiopia's high plateaus
Ethiopia's Simien Mountains provide breathtaking views of deep valleys and jagged peaks rising up to 4,550 meters at Ras Dashen.
This UNESCO World Heritage Site features unique wildlife, including gelada baboons and Ethiopian wolves.
The trek usually spans over ten days and allows you to explore remote villages while traversing through rocky terrains.
Kenya trek
Mount Kenya: Diverse ecosystems
Africa's second-highest mountain, Mount Kenya (5,199 meters), is only behind Kilimanjaro.
It offers multiple trekking routes of different difficulty levels. But, all require acclimatization at high altitudes during ascent or descent stages.
Sirimon or Chogoria routes, for example, take close to five days each way, depending on itinerary preferences.
Climbers themselves determine if they want to push themselves harder than the limits defined beforehand, before plunging deeper into unknown territories ahead.