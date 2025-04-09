Millet is a staple in many African countries owing to its adaptability to different climates.

Gluten-free and rich in magnesium, phosphorus, and iron, this grain can be used in salads or as a rice replacement in pilafs.

Its mild flavor makes it absorb spices well, so it can be used to make savory dishes and sweet puddings.

Incorporating millet into meals can add nutritional value without compromising on taste.