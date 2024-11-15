Summarize Simplifying... In short Airbnb's Icons project, known for bringing imaginary worlds to life, is now offering a Gladiator experience at Rome's Colosseum.

As part of their heritage tourism initiative, Airbnb is funding restoration efforts at the Colosseum and offering this unique, immersive event for free.

Registration is open from November 27 to December 9 on their website, adding to their list of extraordinary experiences like stays at the X-Men 97 mansion and Prince's Purple Rain house. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

With Airbnb, you can book 'Gladiator' battles at Rome's Colosseum

By Simran Jeet 04:10 pm Nov 15, 202404:10 pm

What's the story Airbnb is going to provide a once-in-a-lifetime experience at the legendary Colosseum in Rome. The event, taking place on May 7 and May 8, 2025, will be held to commemorate Ridley Scott's film Gladiator II. Guests will get to relive Ancient Roman Gladiator-like battles. Each session will host up to 16 people, including guests and their plus-ones.

Event details

'Gladiator II' character to welcome participants at Colosseum

The event will start after sunset with a tour of the Colosseum's underground chambers, hosted by Paul Mescal, who plays Lucius in Gladiator II. Guests will enjoy a Roman feast with pomegranates and walnuts. After the meal, participants will wear historically accurate Gladiator armor for the battles. A Roman referee called a Summa Rudis will supervise these contests.

Extraordinary experiences

Airbnb's Icons project brings imaginary worlds to life

The Colosseum event is part of Airbnb's Icons project, which has previously featured stays in Prince's Purple Rain house and Paris's Musee d'Orsay. Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb, mentioned that Icons offer an opportunity to explore worlds that were once confined to imagination. He highlighted the company's dedication to bringing magic into the real world through extraordinary experiences. The initiative also plays into Airbnb's heritage tourism efforts in Europe.

Heritage tourism

Airbnb funds Colosseum restoration, opens registration for event

As part of Airbnb's heritage tourism initiative in Europe, the company will also fund restoration efforts at the Colosseum. This project is in line with the company's commitment to preserve and promote historical sites. Interested guests can register for the unique Gladiator experience starting November 27 on airbnb.com/gladiatormovie till December 9. The event is free of charge, furthering Airbnb's mission to make extraordinary experiences accessible to all.

Other experiences

Airbnb's Icons category: Immersive experiences like the 'Gladiator' and more

The Gladiator experience is the latest addition to Airbnb's new Icons category, offering immersive, entertainment-focused experiences. Other unique stays include the X-Men 97 mansion, the Up balloon house, Riley's Headquarters from Inside Out 2, Prince's Purple Rain house, and more. Many of these experiences, including the Gladiator one, are overnight stays for an unforgettable, themed adventure.