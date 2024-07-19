In short Simplifying... In short Stay refreshed this summer with these alkaline-rich drinks that not only quench your thirst but also boost your health.

Try a cucumber-mint blend for detox, a zesty lemon-ginger ale for digestion, a green tea citrus cooler for antioxidants, a watermelon-basil mix for anti-inflammation, or a coconut water elixir for superior hydration.

Each drink is packed with benefits, making them the perfect summer companions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sip on these beverages

Have you tried these alkaline-rich drinks for a healthy summer

By Anujj Trehaan 12:17 pm Jul 19, 202412:17 pm

What's the story As the temperature rises, staying hydrated becomes crucial. However, not all drinks offer the same health benefits. This summer, quench your thirst with alkaline-rich beverages that not only refresh but also promote better health. Alkaline drinks can help balance your body's pH levels, leading to improved energy and overall well-being. Here are some delicious and healthy alternatives to your usual summer refreshments.

Ingredient 1

Cucumber mint magic

Cucumbers, high in water content, alkalize the body. Combined with mint, which aids digestion and adds a refreshing flavor, they create a perfect summer drink. Blend cucumber slices with fresh mint leaves, add lime juice for zest, and sweeten with agave syrup if desired. This hydrating beverage also helps detoxify the body, making it an excellent choice for health-conscious individuals.

Ingredient 2

Zesty lemon ginger ale

Lemons are among the most alkalizing foods available, making them an excellent base for any summer beverage. For a zesty twist on traditional lemonade, mix freshly squeezed lemon juice with grated ginger root and a teaspoon of maple syrup for sweetness. Ginger adds a spicy kick and promotes healthy digestion while lemon boosts immunity. Serve chilled for an invigorating summer treat.

Ingredient 3

Green tea citrus cooler

Green tea is renowned for its antioxidant properties and when paired with citrus fruits like oranges or grapefruits, it becomes an alkaline powerhouse. Brew green tea as usual then cool it down; add freshly squeezed citrus juice of your choice along with ice cubes to serve. This cooler not only refreshes but also provides a gentle caffeine boost without acidity.

Ingredient 4

Watermelon basil bliss

Watermelon, known for its high water content, naturally alkalizes the body thanks to its rich mineral makeup. To add a refreshing twist, blend chunks of fresh watermelon with aromatic basil leaves. This unique combination not only enhances the natural sweetness of watermelon but also incorporates basil's health benefits, notably its anti-inflammatory properties. This makes it an ideal, nourishing summer drink choice.

Ingredient 5

Coconut water electrolyte elixir

Coconut water, nature's sports drink, is rich in electrolytes for superior hydration and alkalization. Adding aloe vera juice enhances its health benefits with cooling properties and gut health support. A splash of lime juice adds a refreshing tang. This elixir, perfect for hot weather, promotes hydration and health with every refreshing sip, making it an ideal choice for summer.