Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up vegan sloppy joes at home with a simple three-step process.

Sauté onion, garlic, and bell pepper, then add lentils, tomato sauce, and seasonings, letting it simmer into a rich filling.

Load this mixture onto your choice of bun and serve warm with a side of fries or salad for a satisfying, wholesome meal. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Refer to this recipe

Recipe: Make American vegan sloppy joes at home today

By Anujj Trehaan 12:52 pm Oct 08, 202412:52 pm

What's the story The sloppy joe, a classic American sandwich, traditionally features ground beef in a tangy sauce. This vegan version replaces meat with plant-based alternatives, keeping the beloved flavors while being inclusive. Originating in the early 20th century in the United States, the sloppy joe has been a staple of American cuisine, celebrated for its simplicity and comfort food status. Let's get cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

Gather one tablespoon olive oil, one medium onion (finely chopped), two cloves garlic (minced), one diced bell pepper, one cup cooked lentils, one cup tomato sauce, two tablespoons tomato paste, one tablespoon soy sauce or tamari (for a gluten-free option), two teaspoons chili powder, one teaspoon smoked paprika, and salt and pepper to taste. Serve with whole wheat or gluten-free buns.

Step 1

Preparing the vegetables and lentils

Heat olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Add the chopped onion and garlic to the skillet. Saute until they are soft and fragrant, about three to four minutes. Then add the diced bell pepper to the mix and continue sauteing for another three minutes until slightly softened. This step is crucial for building flavor.

Step 2

Cooking the vegan mixture

To your skillet with sauteed vegetables, add cooked lentils along with tomato sauce and tomato paste. Stir well to combine all the ingredients evenly. Season with soy sauce (or tamari), chili powder, smoked paprika, salt, and pepper according to taste preferences. Allow this mixture to simmer on low heat for about 10 minutes until it thickens slightly into a rich filling.

Step 3

Assembling your vegan sloppy joes

Once the vegan sloppy joe mixture has reached your desired thickness, it's assembly time. Select either whole wheat or gluten-free buns, according to your preference. Carefully slice them open, ensuring not to cut all the way through. Generously spoon the mixture onto each of the bun bottoms. Then, gently close them with their tops, readying them for serving.

Step4

Serving suggestions

Serve your vegan sloppy joes immediately, while they're still warm, with your choice of side dishes. Baked fries or a crisp, fresh salad are perfect companions, offering a complete meal that's both satisfying and wholesome. This pairing ensures that the meal remains true to its traditional flavors and essence, providing a delightful experience without compromising on taste or cultural authenticity.