Read these books recommended by Amish Tripathi

Amish Tripathi, the famous author of mythological fiction, frequently shares some insights on history books he thinks are must-reads. From different eras and cultures, Tripathi's recommendations give us an opportunity to travel back in time with a new set of eyes. They help us understand historical events and personalities that have shaped the world we live in today. Here are Tripathi's top picks.

Human evolution 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari Sapiens traces the journey of Homo sapiens from the ancient world to the modern-day. Harari analyzes how humans evolved over thousands of years, focusing on cognitive revolutions and societal changes. The book dives into how these changes have affected human societies and their development over the ages.

Societal development 'Guns, Germs, and Steel' by Jared Diamond Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies goes into why some societies thrived and others collapsed. Jared Diamond posits that it has all boiled down to the environment, not to any superiority of one group over the other. He examines how geography, agriculture, and technology have drastically impacted the course of civilizations over history, guiding them in ways deeper than we imagine.

Global connections 'The Silk Roads' by Peter Frankopan Peter Frankopan's The Silk Roads presents an interesting perspective on history, the trade routes that connected the East and the West. This book highlights the way these ancient highways were key to the cultural exchanges and economic interactions between different civilizations. By looking into these links, Frankopan gives a deeper insight into the global interconnectedness that has defined our world for centuries.

Alternative perspectives 'A People's History of the United States' by Howard Zinn The other side of America is presented through Zinn's eyes. This book, unlike the others, focuses on those sections of the society that are never given prominence. Zinn's book highlights stories from indigenous peoples, workers, women, and other minorities who contributed to shape the American society but are often ignored.