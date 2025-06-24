Bill Gates's must-read books to keep your brain forever sharp

Apart from being a technological innovator and a philanthropist, Bill Gates is an avid reader too. The Microsoft co-founder regularly posts his reading list, featuring books that have shaped his thinking and helped him embrace the concept of lifelong learning. From science and history to personal development, these reads cover a wide range of subjects. Let's take a look.

Human progress 'The Better Angels of Our Nature' by Steven Pinker In The Better Angels of Our Nature, Steven Pinker argues that violence has declined over time, thanks to various factors (government, trade, and cosmopolitanism). Gates loves this book for its data-driven analysis and an optimistic take on human progress. It makes you ponder how far have we come in making life less violent and better.

Human evolution 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari looks at the history of our species from the Stone Age to modern-day. Harari looks at how cognitive revolutions shaped societies. Gates finds the book an insightful read to understand human evolution and the forces that have driven societal changes over millennia.

Global perspective 'Factfulness' by Hans Rosling Hans Rosling's Factfulness provides a fact-based worldview that debunks common myths about global trends. The book focuses on data literacy and urges readers to look at world issues from a more informed lens. Gates recommends it for its power to make you perceive the world in a more positive light in terms of global progress.

Personal growth 'Educated: A Memoir' by Tara Westover Educated: A Memoir is Tara Westover's tale of her transition from an isolated childhood in Idaho's countryside to obtaining a PhD from Cambridge University. The memoir focuses on the themes of resilience, self-discovery, and education's ability to transform lives. Gates finds Westover's story an inspiring example of how learning can lead to personal growth.