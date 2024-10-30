Summarize Simplifying... In short In response to a declining population and loneliness, the Japanese village of Ichinono has filled its streets with life-sized dolls, creating an illusion of a bustling community.

However, the village recently welcomed its first newborn in 20 years, a beacon of hope and symbol of community spirit, as young parents moved back from the city.

The dolls and the baby together paint a unique picture of a village combating isolation and embracing change. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ichinono village has less than 60 residents

Japanese village installs life-sized dolls everywhere to combat lonliness

By Anujj Trehaan 02:48 pm Oct 30, 202402:48 pm

What's the story In a bid to fight loneliness amid a declining population, residents of the tiny Japanese village of Ichinono have begun making life-sized dolls. The village, which has less than 60 residents, has witnessed just one child birth in the last two decades. The scenario reflects a broader demographic pattern in Japan where several communities are struggling with low birth rates.

Population crisis

Government officials express concern over declining birth rates

Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has described Japan's declining birth rate as a "quiet emergency." Echoing this, Ichiro Sawayama, the 74-year-old head of Ichinono's governing body, said, "If the village is left as it is now, the only thing that awaits us is extinction." Most of Ichinono's residents are aged 65 and above.

Doll solution

Life-Sized dolls fill void in aging Japanese village

To create an illusion of a bustling community, life-sized dolls are strategically placed around Ichinono, engaging in everyday activities like riding swings or pushing carts of firewood. Hisayo Yamazaki, an 88-year-old widow from the village, humorously noted that they're "probably outnumbered by puppets." This unique approach is the villagers' response to their loneliness and the stark reality of their dwindling population.

Youth departure

Ichinono's youthful exodus and the village's lone newborn

Historically, Ichinono thrived on rice harvesting and sake brewing. However, many young people left for city colleges and never returned. Yamazaki explained that parents feared their children would become "unmarriageable" if they stayed in such a remote area. In a stark contrast to this trend, Rie and Toshiki Kato moved from Osaka to Ichinono in 2021, bringing with them the first baby born in the village in 20 years.

Community spirit

Village embraces newborn, maintains sense of community

The villagers have embraced Kuranosuke, the first baby born in Ichinono in two decades, with open arms. Sawayama said he was proud of Kuranosuke's presence, while Yamazaki called him "practically my great-grandchild." Toshiki Kato said his son enjoys "the love, support and hope of so many people," even at such a young age. The family engages in village activities like harvesting edamame beans and playing gateball with neighbors.