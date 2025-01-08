What's the story

The Terracotta Army, a vast collection of life-sized terracotta sculptures portraying the armies of Qin Shi Huang, the first Emperor of China, is a must-visit destination for adventure travelers.

Situated in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, this archaeological marvel provides a unique window into China's ancient history and the emperor's pursuit of immortality.

Spanning over 38 square miles, the site encompasses thousands of meticulously crafted soldiers, chariots, and horses.