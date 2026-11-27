5 days in Andhra Pradesh: Explore beaches, hills and heritage
What's the story
Andhra Pradesh's coastline is a treasure trove of natural beauty and cultural heritage, making it the perfect destination for a five-day adventure. From pristine beaches to historic sites, this itinerary will take you through the best of what the region has to offer. Whether you're a nature lover or a history buff, there's something for everyone along this stretch of the Indian coast.
Day 1
Exploring Visakhapatnam's beaches
Start your adventure in Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Vizag. Famous for its beautiful beaches, the city offers a perfect mix of relaxation and exploration.
Head to Ramakrishna Beach for a morning stroll and visit the nearby Submarine Museum for an interesting insight into naval history.
Spend your afternoon at Rishikonda Beach, known for its golden sands and water sports activities.
Day 2
Discovering Araku Valley's beauty
Travel inland to Araku Valley, which is famous for its lush green hills and coffee plantations.
Take a scenic train ride from Vizag to Araku Valley, which offers stunning views of the Eastern Ghats.
Once there, visit the Tribal Museum to learn about local indigenous communities.
Spend your day exploring coffee plantations and enjoying panoramic views from the viewpoint at Bora Caves.
Day 3
Cultural heritage in Amaravati
Head west towards Amaravati, an ancient city on the banks of the Krishna River.
Famous for its historical significance, Amaravati has ruins of Buddhist stupas and sculptures dating back to 200 BCE.
Visit the Amareswara Temple and take a leisurely walk along the riverbanks while soaking in serene surroundings.
Day 4
Relaxing at Puri's pristine shores
Travel further south to Puri, famous for its pristine beaches and cultural richness.
Spend your day relaxing on the golden sands or visiting nearby attractions.
These sites are just a short drive away from Puri.
Day 5
Adventure at Srikakulam's beaches
Conclude your trip by heading northwards towards Srikakulam district, where you can find less crowded yet equally beautiful beaches like Bheemunipatnam or Kalingapatnam.
These places provide a peaceful retreat amidst nature's bounty without the touristy hustle-bustle found elsewhere along Andhra Pradesh's coastline.