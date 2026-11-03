Keep your personal data safe with these Android settings
What's the story
Android devices come with a host of privacy features that can help keep your personal data secure. By tweaking a few settings, you can improve your privacy and keep your information from being accessed by apps and third parties. Here are five important settings you should check on your Android device to improve privacy and keep your data safe from unwanted access.
Tip 1
Manage app permissions
Apps on your Android device usually ask for permissions to access certain features or data.
However, not all permissions are necessary for every app.
By reviewing and managing these permissions, you can restrict apps from accessing information they do not need to function properly.
Head to Settings, Privacy, and Permission manager to check which apps have access to what and modify them as needed.
Tip 2
Enable two-factor authentication
Two-factor authentication (2FA) adds an extra layer of security by requiring a second form of verification, apart from your password.
Many Google services, and other popular apps on Android, support 2FA.
By enabling this feature, you can significantly reduce the risk of unauthorized access to your accounts even if someone gets hold of your password.
Tip 3
Use Google Play Protect
Google Play Protect is an inbuilt security feature that scans apps for malware and other harmful behavior.
It runs in the background to ensure that the apps you download from the Play Store are safe.
To ensure Google Play Protect is enabled, go to Settings, Security, and Google Play Protect and check if it's turned on.
Tip 4
Adjust location settings
Location services can be handy but also pose a privacy risk if left unchecked.
You can adjust location settings by choosing when apps can access your location—either always, only while using the app, or never.
This way, you can ensure that only trusted apps have access to your device's location data when necessary.
Tip 5
Review connected devices
Connected devices such as Bluetooth accessories or smart home gadgets may have access to some features on your phone.
Regularly reviewing these connections ensures that only trusted devices are paired with your phone, minimizing potential security risks from unauthorized connections or data exchanges between devices.