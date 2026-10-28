How to add apps to your Android home screen
What's the story
Adding shortcuts to your Android device's home screen can make accessing apps and features much easier. These shortcuts give you quick access to frequently used functions, saving time and effort. Be it an app, a website, or a specific setting, creating shortcuts can make your device more efficient. Here's a guide on how to add these handy shortcuts to your Android home screen.
Tip 1
Adding app shortcuts easily
To add an app shortcut, simply long-press the app icon from the app drawer.
A menu will appear with options like Add to Home screen or Create shortcut.
Select this option, and the app icon will be placed on your home screen.
This way, you have quick access to your most-used apps without having to sift through the entire list.
Tip 2
Creating website shortcuts
To add website shortcuts, open Chrome and navigate to the desired site.
Tap on the three-dot menu at the top right corner, and select Add to Home screen.
Name your shortcut as per your preference, and tap Add.
This creates an icon on your home screen that directly opens the website in Chrome.
Tip 3
Using widget shortcuts for quick access
Widgets are another way to add functionality directly onto your home screen.
Long-press on a space on your home screen, select Widgets, and pick one from the list of available options. Drag it onto your screen where you want it placed.
Widgets provide live updates from apps like weather or calendar, making them super useful.
Tip 4
Customizing shortcut appearance
You can customize how shortcuts look by changing their size or position on the screen.
Long-press a shortcut until you see resize handles around its edges, then drag these handles inward or outward as needed.
To reposition, just drag it across different parts of the screen until it's where you want it.