Try these apple cinnamon vegan bake treats

By Simran Jeet 01:45 pm Dec 02, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The combination of apples and cinnamon is a match made in heaven, particularly in the world of vegan baking. These ingredients not only pack treats with a punch of flavor but also offer health benefits. This article explores five delicious apple cinnamon vegan bakes that are easy to whip up and ideal for any occasion. Prepare for a tasty culinary adventure!

Muffin

Classic apple cinnamon muffins

These muffins are super moist, fluffy, and loaded with the cozy combo of apple and cinnamon. You start with whole wheat flour for a healthier base, toss in fresh diced apples for natural sweetness and juiciness, and sprinkle in cinnamon for that warm hug of a spice. Perfect for breakfast or a snack, these muffins are not only tasty but also offer a nice dose of fiber.

Bar

Apple cinnamon oat bars

Apple cinnamon oat bars are the perfect snack or breakfast on-the-go. Just combine rolled oats, diced apples, cinnamon, and maple syrup to create these delicious bars. They're baked until golden brown, resulting in crispy edges and a soft center. Enjoy the crunch and the health benefits of oats (they lower blood sugar levels) with every bite.

Dessert

Vegan apple crisp

This vegan apple crisp is deceptively easy to whip up and oh-so-comforting. Just layer thinly sliced apples tossed with cinnamon and a hint of maple syrup beneath a crumbly blanket of oats, almond flour, coconut oil, and more cinnamon. Bake until the top is irresistibly golden brown and crispy. Voila, a healthier dessert that doesn't skimp on flavor or texture!

Snack

Cinnamon-spiced apple chips

If you're looking for a healthier snack, try making your own cinnamon-spiced apple chips. Just thinly slice some apples, sprinkle them with cinnamon, and bake at a low temperature until they're crispy. These chips are a great way to satisfy your sweet tooth without any added sugars or fats. Plus, they're high in fiber, which is good for your digestion.

Smoothie bowl

Warm apple-cinnamon smoothie bowl

Kickstart your day with a cozy smoothie bowl during the chilly months. Just blend up some stewed apples and bananas for natural sweetness, adding in plant-based milk and a generous sprinkle of ground cinnamon for a warm hug in a bowl. Top it off with your favorite crunchy granola or nuts. Packed with essential vitamins and energizing complex carbs, it's the ideal breakfast to fuel your morning.