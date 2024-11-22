Summarize Simplifying... In short Whip up a vegan Scottish clapshot by boiling and mashing potatoes and turnips, then seasoning with vegan butter, salt, pepper, and optional nutmeg.

Make vegan Scottish clapshot at home with this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 02:22 pm Nov 22, 2024

What's the story Vegan Scottish clapshot is a classic comfort food originating from Scotland. It's simple, hearty, and delicious. Traditionally prepared with potatoes and turnips, clapshot has evolved over time to accommodate different diets, including a vegan variant that omits any animal-derived ingredients. While it's a must-have for Burns Night, there's no denying the year-round appeal of this cozy dish. Ready to cook up some comfort? Let's go!

Gather the following ingredients

To make vegan Scottish clapshot, gather three large potatoes, two large turnips (also known as swedes), three tablespoons of vegan butter, salt to taste, freshly ground black pepper to taste, a pinch of nutmeg (optional), and two tablespoons of chopped chives for garnish.

Preparing the vegetables

Begin by adding the cubed potatoes and turnips to a large pot and fill it with enough water to cover the vegetables. Bring the water to a boil over high heat, then lower it to medium-low, letting the vegetables simmer until they become tender enough to be easily pierced with a fork. This should take approximately 20 minutes.

Mashing and seasoning

After cooking, drain the vegetables thoroughly. Place them back in the pot or a large bowl for mashing. While still hot, add vegan butter. Make sure it completely melts. Mash the vegetables using a potato masher or fork. You can mash until you achieve your desired consistency, be it smooth or with a little chunkiness.

Final touches

Season your clapshot with salt, freshly ground black pepper, and nutmeg if using. Give everything a good stir to make sure all the ingredients are well combined and evenly distributed throughout the dish. Don't forget to do a taste test at this point so you can adjust any seasonings according to your preference.

Serving suggestions

Serve vegan Scottish clapshot warm in a bowl, garnished with chives for an added touch of flavor. It complements vegetable sides or a traditional Scottish meal, providing a taste of authenticity. This recipe transports the essence of traditional Scottish cuisine to vegan tables everywhere, guaranteeing comfort and wholesomeness in every bite.