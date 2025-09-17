Argentina's must-try corn-based snacks

Argentina is home to a range of corn-based snacks, which are a delight for foodies. These snacks, which are based on traditional recipes, highlight the versatility of corn in Argentine cuisine. From savory to sweet options, these treats offer an exceptional taste experience that depicts the country's rich culinary heritage. Be it street markets or local eateries, these corn-based treats are worth a try for anyone keen on authentic Argentine flavors.

Dish 1 Humita en chala: A traditional delight Humita en chala is a classic Argentine snack that's made from fresh corn and wrapped in corn husks. The mixture generally comprises of ground corn, cheese, and spices, resulting in a creamy texture with the hint of sweetness. The dish is commonly steamed or boiled until tender and relished as an appetizer as well as main course. Its method of preparation emphasizes on the use of fresh ingredients to attain its distinct flavor.

Dish 2 Locro: A hearty corn stew Locro is a traditional stew that mixes corn with an array of vegetables and spices. Particularly, it's a favorite during national celebrations and in the winter due to its wholesome nature. Hominy or dried white corn is the star of locro, which makes it thick. Locro's rich flavors come from slow cooking the ingredients together, letting them blend into a comforting meal.

Dish 3 Pastel de choclo: Sweet corn pie Pastel de choclo is an Argentine sweet pie prepared mainly from ground sweetcorn mixed with milk and sugar. The dessert is a delicious combination of sweet and creamy, making it an ideal option for those who prefer lighter desserts. The pie is often baked until the top turns golden brown and can be served warm or cold, as per preference.