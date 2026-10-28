Travelling to Argentina? Explore these lesser-known places
What's the story
Argentina is famous for its stunning landscapes and rich culture, but some destinations are a little too hyped. While places like Buenos Aires and Patagonia draw many tourists, they can be overcrowded and pricey. However, if you want to explore the less-traveled paths, Argentina has some hidden gems that are just as beautiful but much less explored. Here are some of them.
#1
Explore the charm of Salta
Salta, located in northwest Argentina, is famous for its colonial architecture and stunning natural surroundings.
The city is surrounded by the Andes Mountains and offers a unique blend of indigenous culture and Spanish influence.
Tourists can visit the historic Plaza 9 de Julio or take a trip to the nearby Quebrada de Humahuaca, a UNESCO World Heritage site known for its colorful rock formations.
#2
Discover Mendoza's wine country
Mendoza is another region that is famous for its vineyards and wine production, especially Malbec.
Unlike the crowded wineries of other regions, Mendoza offers a more laid-back experience, where you can explore vineyards at your own pace.
The region also has stunning views of the Andes Mountains, making it a perfect place for hiking or cycling tours.
#3
Experience the beauty of Bariloche
Bariloche, located in Argentina's Lake District, is often compared to Switzerland because of its snow-capped peaks and alpine-style architecture.
While many flock to Bariloche during the winter months for skiing, summer offers hiking trails with breathtaking views over Lake Nahuel Huapi.
The region's national parks are also home to diverse wildlife.
#4
Visit Cordoba's historical sites
Cordoba is famous for its colonial history and vibrant student life.
The city has some historical sites, such as Jesuit Block and Manzana de las Luces, which give insight into Argentina's past.
Apart from history, Cordoba also offers access to beautiful Sierras, where you can hike or just enjoy nature away from tourist crowds.
#5
Enjoy coastal views at Mar del Plata
Mar del Plata is Argentina's most famous beach destination, but it is often crowded during peak seasons.
However, if you go a little further down the coast, you can find quieter beaches with stunning ocean views, without the throngs of tourists.
These lesser-known beaches provide a peaceful retreat amidst nature's beauty, perfect for those looking for tranquility by the sea.