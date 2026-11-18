Art Deco-inspired decor: 5 must-have pieces
What's the story
Art Deco, a design style that flourished in the 1920s and 1930s, is known for its bold geometric patterns, rich colors, and luxurious materials. The era's influence is still felt today, especially in the realm of home decor. By incorporating elements from this iconic style, you can add a touch of timeless elegance to your living space. Here are five Art Deco-inspired decor pieces that can transform your home into a stylish retreat.
#1
Geometric mirrors for modern elegance
Geometric mirrors also make for an excellent Art Deco addition to any room.
With their angular shapes and intricate detailing, these mirrors can serve as statement pieces on walls or as functional accessories in entryways.
They reflect light beautifully while adding depth to spaces.
Available in various sizes and finishes, geometric mirrors offer versatility to suit different interior styles.
#2
Luxurious velvet upholstery
Velvet upholstery was a favorite during the Art Deco period for its rich texture and opulent appearance.
Chairs, sofas, or cushions upholstered in velvet can instantly elevate the look of any room with their soft feel and vibrant colors.
The fabric's ability to absorb light gives it a unique depth that complements other decorative elements.
#3
Bold lighting fixtures with flair
Lighting fixtures from the Art Deco era are characterized by bold designs, metallic finishes, and intricate patterns.
Chandeliers or pendant lights inspired by this style can add flair to dining areas or living rooms.
These fixtures not only provide illumination but also serve as artistic focal points that enhance the overall ambiance of a space.
#4
Streamlined furniture pieces
Streamlined furniture is a hallmark of Art Deco design, with its focus on clean lines and functional form, without sacrificing style.
Coffee tables or side tables made from materials like chrome or glass embody this principle perfectly.
They offer practicality while making sure the aesthetic appeal is intact in modern interiors.
#5
Decorative accents with geometric patterns
Geometric patterns are key to Art Deco's visual language, appearing in everything from textiles to ceramics.
Throw pillows with bold geometric designs add subtle, yet impactful touches when placed on sofas or chairs.
Meanwhile, vases with similar motifs become eye-catching centerpieces on tables or shelves throughout your home.