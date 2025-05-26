What's the story

Inserting plants into room decor can change the dynamics of any space, bringing in a piece of nature and peace.

Beautifully arranged plants not only beautify the appearance but also purify the air and bring in a sense of calm.

Whether you are a pro or a beginner, there are multiple ways to add plants to your home seamlessly.

Here's how you can spruce up your room decor with well-placed greenery.