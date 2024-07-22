In short Simplifying... In short Spanish artist Romero, known for her eco-conscious art, prints photographs on leaves, reflecting on life's ephemerality and our environmental impact.

Her childhood on her grandparents' avocado farm in Valencia inspired her unique approach, which has earned her prestigious awards and collaborations, including a project with France's National Research Institute for Agriculture.

Her upcoming work, the largest photographic artwork ever, uses AI and different wheats and grasses to explore human-nature interdependency.

Forget negatives, this Spanish artist prints photographs on leaves

What's the story Spanish artist Almudena Romero is revolutionizing the art world by printing photos directly onto plants, moving away from traditional film methods. Known for her distinctive plant-based art, her work is showcased at London's Saatchi Gallery and Paris's Albert Khan Museum. In her series, "The Pigment Change," Romero places a photographic negative on a leaf or projects it onto a live watercress. She explains that she places a negative on the leaf and leaves it in sunlight to record the image.

Chlorophyll process

Romero's art technique utilizes photosynthesis

Romero uses a digital projector to print images onto living plants, allowing them to photosynthesize with the projector's light. This chlorophyll process, popularized in the 90s by Heather Ackroyd and Dan Harvey, involves growing watercress seeds in darkness on a stretched canvas before projecting a negative onto them. Romero explains that areas of the plant exposed to more light produce darker green tones due to increased chlorophyll, while less exposed areas remain yellow or pale.

Deep messages

Romero's art reflects personal and environmental themes

Romero's work is not only visually captivating but also conveys profound personal and environmental messages. Another piece from her "Family Album" series contemplates the ephemerality of life and our limited resources. Romero also questions the long-term viability of conventional photographic film due to its dependence on finite materials like silver nitrate, suggesting that photographs printed on grass or cress may be more sustainable in the future.

Early influences

Romero's artistic journey rooted in childhood experiences

Romero's fascination with plants began during her childhood when she spent holidays at her grandparents' avocado farm in Valencia, Spain. These experiences instilled the eco-conscious values that she embraces today. However, Romero acknowledges that her eco-friendly techniques may not be suitable for all artists due to the ephemeral nature of the pieces, making financial sustainability challenging.

Accolades and collaborations

Romero's innovative art garners recognition and new projects

Romero's unique approach to art has earned her accolades, including the BMW Residency Award in 2020. Her work was also showcased at the renowned photography festival Rencontres d'Arles, in France. Currently, Romero is working on a project commissioned by France's National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment. This project involves creating an image of 30,000 square meters, set to be the largest photographic artwork ever produced.

Environmental reflections

Romero's artwork explores human-nature interdependency

Romero's upcoming artwork, a collaboration with scientist Nicolas Langlade, reflects on the human relationship with land and plants, our impact on the environment, and our interdependency with nature. This project is set to be the largest photographic artwork ever produced. By using AI to utilize genetically different wheats and grasses for a rich color palette, Romero continues to push boundaries in her art while emphasizing eco-conscious values instilled during her childhood spent on her grandparents' avocado farm in Valencia, Spain.