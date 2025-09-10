Asia's most ancient tea gardens: A list

Asia is home to some of the oldest and most famous tea gardens in the world. These centuries-old plantations give an insight into the rich history and culture of tea cultivation. Travelers can explore verdant landscapes, understand the traditional tea-making process, and taste unique flavors that have been savored for centuries. Visiting these gardens allows you to connect with nature and appreciate the artistry behind making one of the world's most loved beverages.

#1 Discovering China's Longjing tea plantations The Longjing tea plantations in Hangzhou, China, are renowned for their Dragon Well tea. Noted for its flat leaves and sweet aroma, the green tea from these plantations is a must-try. The plantations are situated near West Lake, providing stunning views that pull in thousands of tourists every year. Visitors can take guided tours to learn about the meticulous hand-picking process and taste Longjing tea's distinct flavor profile.

#2 Exploring Japan's Uji tea fields Located near Kyoto, Japan, Uji is famous for its premium quality matcha and sencha teas. The region's pleasant climate makes the teas taste extraordinary. One can visit traditional Japanese tea houses located amidst green fields and watch skilled artisans prepare matcha with centuries-old methods. Uji provides an idyllic setting for travelers to soak in Japanese culture with its revered tea ceremonies.

#3 Visiting India's Darjeeling estates Darjeeling in India is synonymous with premium black teas that are famous for their muscatel flavor. Located in the Himalayan foothills, these estates offer stunning views along with their aromatic brews. Tourists generally flock to them during plucking seasons from March to November when they can witness workers plucking leaves by hand before they are processed to make exquisite blends enjoyed worldwide.