Asparagus + almonds: 5 recipes with this combo
What's the story
Asparagus and almonds make a perfect pair for vegetarian dishes, thanks to their unique flavors and textures. Asparagus brings a crisp freshness, while almonds add a rich, nutty taste. Together, they make a delicious combination that can elevate any meal. Here are five vegetarian recipes that highlight this dynamic duo, offering simple, yet flavorful options for those looking to add more plant-based meals to their diet.
Dish 1
Asparagus almond stir-fry
Asparagus almond stir-fry is an easy dish that can be whipped up in no time. Just saute fresh asparagus with sliced almonds in olive oil until the asparagus is tender yet crisp. Add a dash of soy sauce and garlic for flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice or quinoa, making it a versatile option for lunch or dinner.
Dish 2
Creamy asparagus almond soup
Creamy asparagus almond soup is perfect for those chilly days when you want something warm and comforting. Blend cooked asparagus with roasted almonds and vegetable broth until smooth. Add a splash of cream or coconut milk for richness, and season with salt, and pepper to taste. This soup is not just delicious, but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 3
Roasted asparagus with almond crust
Roasting brings out the natural sweetness of asparagus, and when paired with an almond crust, it becomes irresistible. Coat asparagus spears in olive oil, then roll them in crushed almonds, breadcrumbs, salt, and pepper. Roast in the oven until golden brown. This makes for a crunchy side dish that goes well with any main course.
Dish 4
Asparagus almond salad
An asparagus almond salad makes for a refreshing meal option, be it as a starter or a light lunch. Toss blanched asparagus pieces with sliced almonds, cherry tomatoes, and mixed greens. Drizzle with lemon vinaigrette dressing before serving. The combination of textures from the crunchy almonds and tender asparagus makes this salad both satisfying and nutritious.
Dish 5
Pasta primavera with asparagus and almonds
Pasta primavera with asparagus and almonds is an elegant take on classic pasta dishes. Cook your favorite pasta until al dente, and mix it with sauteed asparagus and toasted almond slivers. Toss in olive oil, garlic, and a sprinkle of Parmesan cheese for added flavor. This recipe is perfect for those who love a hearty meal without compromising on taste or nutrition.