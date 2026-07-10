Asparagus + almonds: 5 recipes with this combo

Dish 1

Asparagus almond stir-fry

Asparagus almond stir-fry is an easy dish that can be whipped up in no time. Just saute fresh asparagus with sliced almonds in olive oil until the asparagus is tender yet crisp. Add a dash of soy sauce and garlic for flavor. This dish goes well with steamed rice or quinoa, making it a versatile option for lunch or dinner.