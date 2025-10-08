Australia's Great Ocean Walk: A must-visit coastal trail

Australia 's Great Ocean Walk is a stunning 104-kilometer coastal trail that takes you through some of the most beautiful landscapes in the world. From pristine beaches to lush rainforests, the walk offers an opportunity to explore the natural beauty of Victoria's coastline. Whether you're an experienced hiker or a casual walker, this trail has something for everyone. Here's what makes this walk special and what you can expect on your journey.

Ecosystems Diverse ecosystems along the trail The Great Ocean Walk passes through a number of ecosystems, from coastal heathlands to temperate rainforests. Each section of the trail gives you a chance to see different flora and fauna. You may even spot native wildlife such as kangaroos and koalas in their natural habitat. The diversity of ecosystems makes it a great place for nature lovers and photographers.

Landmarks Iconic landmarks on the route Along the way, hikers will come across iconic landmarks such as the Twelve Apostles and London Arch. These natural rock formations are a testament to the power of erosion and make for stunning backdrops for photos. The trail also takes you through quaint coastal towns where you can rest and refuel before continuing your adventure.

Planning tips Tips for planning your hike When planning your hike on the Great Ocean Walk, it's important to consider factors like weather conditions, trail difficulty, and accommodation options. Since parts of the trail can be remote, it's also important to carry enough water and food supplies. Booking accommodation in advance is advisable during peak seasons when tourist traffic is high.