Chickpea flour is a versatile, gluten-free alternative to wheat flour, offering a nutty flavor and extra fiber.

It can be used in a variety of dishes, from savory pancakes and pizza crusts to sweet desserts, and even as a thickener in soups and sauces.

Refer to this guide

Baking innovations with chickpea flour

By Anujj Trehaan 09:33 am Oct 30, 202409:33 am

What's the story Chickpea flour, aka gram flour or besan, is a versatile ingredient and a staple in many cuisines worldwide. Its high protein content and gluten-free nature make it a fantastic ingredient for baking. From breads to cakes, chickpea flour can be used to add nutritional value and a unique flavor profile to your baked goods.

Gluten-free baking

Gluten-free bread alternatives

If you're looking to cut down on or avoid gluten, chickpea flour is a great baking substitute. Replacing wheat flour with chickpea flour at a one-to-one ratio results in healthy, gluten-free loaves with a hint of nutty flavor. This change not only caters for dietary restrictions but also adds a fiber boost to your bread.

Savory snacks

Savory chickpea pancakes

Savory pancakes made with chickpea flour are a delicious and protein-packed way to start your day or satisfy your snack cravings. Just mix chickpea flour with water, your favorite spices, and some veggies to make a batter. Then, cook it up on a skillet until it's golden brown on both sides. These pancakes are super easy to whip up and fun to customize with your favorite flavors.

Pizza night

Chickpea flour pizza crust

Revolutionize your pizza nights by swapping in chickpea flour for the crust. This substitute offers a lower-carb alternative to traditional pizza dough while packing in additional protein and fiber. Simply combine chickpea flour with water and olive oil to create the dough, then pre-bake before piling on your favorite toppings. The outcome is a deliciously crispy base that pairs perfectly with any pizza topping combo.

Desserts

Sweet treats reinvented

Chickpea flour doesn't have to be limited to savory recipes; you can also add it to desserts for a nutritious twist that doesn't sacrifice flavor. Simply whip up a batch of cookies or brownies, but swap out half of the all-purpose flour for chickpea flour. This switch not only packs in protein, but also keeps the treats just as sweet and scrumptious as you'd expect.

Cooking hacks

Thickening soups and sauces

Besides baking, you can use chickpea flour as a thickener for soups and sauces. Its high protein content allows it to bind well without clumping, making it a healthier alternative to refined flours. Just remember to first mix a little chickpea flour with cold water before introducing it to your dish; this step helps avoid lumps and guarantees a smooth texture.