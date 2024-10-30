Summarize Simplifying... In short Potty training your Yorkshire Terrier? Stick to a routine, taking them out after meals, naps, and before bed.

09:28 am Oct 30, 2024

What's the story Potty training a Yorkshire Terrier, affectionately called a Yorkie, can test your patience and consistency. But, don't lose hope just yet! This article offers handy tips for owners to successfully housebreak their Yorkie with a little less frustration and a lot more understanding. From acknowledging their tiny bladder size to realizing the power of a routine, these tips will help you navigate potty training like a pro.

Routine

Establish a regular schedule

Yorkshire Terriers benefit greatly from a consistent routine as their small bladders can't hold much. By taking your Yorkie out immediately upon waking up, after meals, naps, and right before bed, you'll greatly increase the chances of successful potty training. Puppies, in particular, should be taken outside every two hours, and right away when they wake up or finish eating.

Consistency

Choose a designated potty area

Choosing a particular outdoor area for your Yorkie to potty will help them associate that spot with going potty. By consistently taking them to this spot, you'll reinforce that this is the place they should relieve themselves. Eventually, they'll know to go there when they need to do their business.

Crate method

Utilize crate training

Crate training is a powerful tool for potty training Yorkshire terriers. Dogs instinctively don't want to eliminate where they sleep. A crate creates a cozy, den-like space for your Yorkie to feel secure while also teaching them to hold their bladder until you take them outside. Make the crate comfy but not too spacious; just big enough for them to stand up, turn around, and lie down.

Rewards

Positive reinforcement works wonders

Giving your Yorkshire Terrier treats or praise immediately after they've successfully gone potty outside is a great way to reinforce good behavior. On the flip side, avoid punishing them for indoor accidents. Positive reinforcement (rewarding good behavior) is more effective than negative reinforcement (punishing bad behavior) at teaching your Yorkie the right potty habits. This approach makes the training process easier and more enjoyable for both of you.

Signals

Recognize potty signals

Knowing when your Yorkshire Terrier needs to go outside by understanding their cues is key to avoiding accidents indoors. Look for signs like sniffing around, circling, whining, or going to the door. Taking them out as soon as you see these signs can save you a lot of messes in the house.