Try deep diaphragmatic breathing, where you inhale deeply into your lungs, or the 4-7-8 technique, which involves specific counts for inhaling, holding, and exhaling.

For a mindful approach, try alternate nostril breathing from yoga, or focus on each breath with mindful breathing meditation.

Breathing exercises for stress relief and vitality

By Anujj Trehaan 05:08 pm Oct 29, 202405:08 pm

What's the story By harnessing the power of your breath, you can quiet your mind, rejuvenate your body, and elevate your well-being. These practices are free, require no equipment, and can be done anywhere, anytime. You have no excuse, basically. Read on to discover simple techniques that beginners can start with today!

Deep diaphragmatic breathing

Deep diaphragmatic breathing is a basic technique that involves taking deep breaths into your lungs, letting your diaphragm expand fully. Sit or lie down comfortably, put one hand on your chest and the other on your belly. Inhale slowly through your nose, making sure your stomach rises more than your chest. Exhale slowly through pursed lips. This technique helps lower stress by triggering the body's relaxation response.

The 4-7-8 technique

The 4-7-8 technique is a breathing exercise for relaxation and falling asleep faster. First, exhale completely through your mouth, making a whoosh sound. Next, inhale silently through your nose to a mental count of four. Hold your breath for a count of seven, then exhale through the mouth for a count of eight. Complete this cycle four times.

Alternate nostril breathing

This ancient yoga technique balances the left and right hemispheres of the brain, reducing stress and promoting mental clarity. Sit comfortably with your spine straight. Close your right nostril with your thumb; inhale deeply through your left nostril. Switch nostrils, exhale through your right nostril then inhale. Repeat on each side.

Mindful breathing meditation

Mindful breathing meditation is about fully experiencing each breath. Choose a peaceful location and adopt a comfortable seated position. Close your eyes if you can. Concentrate on the feeling of each inhalation and exhalation. When thoughts arise, gently acknowledge them without criticism and refocus on your breath. This simple technique fosters mindfulness and alleviates stress.