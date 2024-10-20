Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian scientists are exploring the potential of a protein found in the venom of the K'gari funnel web spider to treat heart attacks.

Funded by the government, the four-year clinical trials will test the protein Hi1a's ability to protect the heart and keep donor hearts safe.

This research is part of the growing field of venomics, which seeks to develop new treatments from animal venom.

Australian scientists testing spider venom as potential heart attack drug

By Akash Pandey 06:01 pm Oct 20, 2024

What's the story In a promising development, Australian researchers are gearing up to start clinical trials for a heart attack treatment based on the venom of the K'gari funnel web spider. The team, which is based at the University of Queensland, has found a protein called Hi1a in this venom, that could possibly shield the heart in case of oxygen deprivation. The discovery comes as cardiovascular disease continues to be a leading cause of death globally.

Protein properties

Hi1a: A potential lifesaver in spider venom

The K'gari funnel web spider, which is found on Australia's K'gari island, has highly toxic and complex venom. However, only a handful of the 3,000 proteins in this venom are lethal to humans. The rest, including Hi1a, could have practical uses. Preliminary research suggests that Hi1a could protect the heart from damage during a heart attack by blocking signals, that trigger cell death due to oxygen shortage.

Trial commencement

Clinical trials for Hi1a receive significant funding

The Australian government's Medical Research Future Fund has pumped in a lot of money for Hi1a's clinical trials. The trials, which are expected to span four years, will test the protein's ability to treat heart attacks and keep donor hearts safe during retrieval. Glenn King from the University of Queensland's Institute for Molecular Bioscience said if successful, this drug could save lives and money.

Future prospects

Venomics: A promising field for new treatments

The field of venomics, which involves deriving new treatments from animal venom, is promising. Last year, Brazilian scientists started a Phase II human trial for a spider venom-based drug to treat erectile dysfunction. King and his team are also looking into the potential use of Hi1a in treating strokes and certain types of epilepsy.