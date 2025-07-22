Barcelona to close cruise terminals to reduce tourism! Say what? 

Barcelona , one of Europe's most popular tourist destinations, is taking steps to address its overtourism problem. The city plans to shut down two of its cruise-ship terminals next year. The move will reduce the number of operational terminals to five. The decision was announced by Barcelona's city council in a statement on Friday.

Research initiative Plan to create a sustainable mobility plan As part of the agreement, funding will be provided for a study to assess how cruise-ship passengers navigate through the city. The council sees this as a preliminary step toward creating a sustainable mobility plan. The initiative also includes modernizing port infrastructure to make cruise operations more environmentally friendly.

Green initiatives Overall plan will see public-private investment of $216 million The modernization plan also includes a provision for ships to connect to an onshore power supply while docked. This would allow them to switch off their engines and cut down on emissions. The overall plan, which is part of a broader strategy to tackle overtourism in Barcelona, will see a public-private investment of €185 million ($216 million or ₹18.61 billion approximately).

Tourist impact Tourists influx has led to concerns among locals Barcelona's fame as a tourist hotspot has drawn flak from locals over issues like overcrowding and lack of affordable housing. This is because many apartments are converted into short-term holiday lets. In 2024, the Port of Barcelona, Europe's largest cruise port, welcomed 1.6 million "in transit" passengers. Most disembark when their ships arrive in the morning, explore the city, and return by late afternoon for onward travel.