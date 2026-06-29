Native American tribes have earth walking rituals that involve going barefoot

Why people walk barefoot around the world

By Vinita Jain 07:57 pm Jun 29, 202607:57 pm

What's the story

Walking barefoot is a common practice in many cultures, often rooted in tradition, spirituality, and health. From ancient rituals to modern wellness trends, going barefoot has been embraced for various reasons across the globe. Here are five fascinating barefoot traditions that highlight the cultural significance and diverse practices associated with this simple yet profound act.