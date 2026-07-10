5 easy updos to beat humidity
What's the story
Humidity can make hair styling a tough task, but with the right updos, you can keep your hair looking neat and stylish. These updos are not just practical, but also chic, making them perfect for any occasion. Be it for a casual outing or a formal event, these humidity-defying styles will keep you looking your best without much effort. Here are five easy updos to beat humidity.
Tip 1
Classic bun with a twist
The classic bun is a timeless style that works well in humid conditions. To add a twist, try twisting sections of hair before wrapping them into a bun. This adds texture and keeps the bun secure all day long. Using bobby pins and hairspray can help keep everything in place, making it ideal for both work and social gatherings.
Tip 2
Braided crown for elegance
A braided crown gives you an elegant look while keeping your hair off your face and neck. Start by parting your hair down the middle, and create two braids on either side. Wrap each braid around the top of your head like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins. This style is perfect for weddings or any formal event.
Tip 3
Messy top knot for casual days
The messy top knot is perfect for those laid-back days when you want to look effortlessly chic. Simply gather all your hair into a high ponytail, twist it loosely, and wrap it around the base of the ponytail to form a knot. Secure with an elastic band or pins, leaving some strands out for that messy vibe. It's quick, easy, and perfect for running errands or casual outings.
Tip 4
Sleek low ponytail with volume
A sleek low ponytail adds sophistication without much hassle. Start by straightening your hair with a flat iron to reduce frizz from humidity. Gather all your hair at the nape of your neck, and secure it with an elastic band. For added volume at the crown area, tease some sections before tying them back. This style works well in professional settings or evening events.
Tip 5
Twisted half-updo for versatility
The twisted half-updo gives you versatility by combining elements of both updos and down styles. Take two small sections from either side of your head near temples, twist them towards each other, and pin them at the back together. With the other remaining loose locks, you can style them however you want, depending on the occasion, making it ideal for everyday wear as well as special occasions alike.