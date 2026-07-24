This beetroot-orange juice is all you need!
What's the story
Beetroot and orange make a killer combination for a refreshing juice. The earthy taste of beetroot and the zesty flavor of orange make a perfect blend that is both tasty and healthy. This combo is loaded with vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. It not only boosts your immunity but also improves your digestion. Here's how to make the most of this dynamic duo.
#1
Nutritional benefits of beetroot and orange
Beetroot is loaded with essential nutrients, such as folate, manganese, potassium, and iron. It is also rich in nitrates, which promote blood flow and lower blood pressure.
Oranges are well-known for their vitamin C content, which boosts the immune system. They also provide fiber, which is good for digestion.
Together, they make a nutrient powerhouse that promotes overall health.
#2
How to prepare the juice
To prepare this juice, start by peeling two medium-sized beetroots and one orange. Cut them into smaller pieces for easy blending.
Add these pieces into a juicer or blender with some water if required to achieve the desired consistency.
Blend until smooth, and strain through a fine mesh sieve if you prefer a smoother texture without pulp.
Tip 1
Tips for enhancing flavor
To enhance the flavor of your beetroot-orange juice, consider adding a small piece of ginger or lemon juice for an extra zing.
These ingredients complement the natural sweetness of beetroots and oranges, while adding their own unique flavors.
You can also experiment with adding mint leaves or basil for an aromatic twist.
Tip 2
Best time to consume the juice
The best time to consume beetroot-orange juice is early in the morning on an empty stomach or as an afternoon refreshment when you need an energy boost without any heavy feeling in your stomach.
This timing helps maximize nutrient absorption while giving you sustained energy throughout the day without causing any digestive discomfort.