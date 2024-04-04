Next Article

What's the story The Belgian leek tart, with its savory flavor, is a vegetarian classic that marries simple vegetables with a rich, flaky crust. This dish hails from Belgium and has been a part of European cuisine for centuries. It's particularly favored in the cooler seasons. The tart's eggless recipe welcomes those on strict vegetarian diets. Let's get cooking!

To prepare this delightful tart, you will need two cups of sliced leeks (white and light green parts only), one cup of whole milk, one cup of heavy cream, two tablespoons of unsalted butter, one teaspoon of salt, one-half teaspoon of black pepper, one-fourth teaspoon of grated nutmeg, and one ready-to-bake pie crust (ensure it's eggless).

Begin by cleaning the leeks thoroughly to remove any dirt trapped between the layers. Slice them thinly. In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter and add the leeks. Cook them until they are soft but not browned, which usually takes about 10 minutes. This step is crucial as it brings out their sweet flavor without adding any bitterness.

In a mixing bowl, combine whole milk and heavy cream with salt, black pepper, and grated nutmeg. Stir well until all ingredients are fully incorporated. This mixture will serve as the creamy base for your tart filling. The spices add depth to its flavor profile while keeping it simple enough to let the leeks shine through.

Preheat your oven to 375°F (190°C). Fit the eggless pie crust into a tart pan, pressing it down evenly at the corners and sides. Evenly spread the sauteed leeks onto the crust. Then, pour the milk and cream mixture over the leeks, ensuring it is evenly distributed for a consistent bake and balanced flavor in every slice.

Insert the tart into the oven preheated to 375 degrees. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes until a golden-brown crust forms. The center should be set with a slight jiggle when the pan is gently shaken. This time in the oven ensures that the tart is cooked through, achieving a perfect balance of a crisp crust and a soft, creamy filling.