If waffle is your pure love, grab these Belgian snacks
What's the story
Belgian waffles are a favorite breakfast option, but they can be enjoyed as snacks too. These versatile treats can be topped with a variety of ingredients to suit different tastes and occasions. Whether you like sweet or savory, Belgian waffles can be customized to make a delicious snack that satisfies your cravings. Here are some ideas to turn Belgian waffles into delightful snacks.
Tip 1
Sweet toppings for indulgence
For those with a sweet tooth, topping Belgian waffles with fresh fruits like strawberries, bananas, or blueberries can be a delicious option. A drizzle of honey or maple syrup adds an extra layer of sweetness. For the chocolate lovers, a sprinkle of cocoa powder or chocolate chips can make the snack even more indulgent. Whipped cream or yogurt can also be added for creaminess.
Tip 2
Savory twists on classic flavors
Savory fans can turn Belgian waffles into a delicious snack by adding ingredients such as avocado slices, cherry tomatoes, or spinach leaves. A sprinkle of cheese (parmesan or feta) adds depth to the flavor. For an extra kick, you can add some herbs like basil or oregano and a dash of olive oil. These toppings give a healthy and flavorful twist to the classic waffle.
Tip 3
Nut butters for protein boost
Nut butters such as almond or peanut butter not only add flavor but also a good amount of protein and healthy fats to your Belgian waffles. Spreading some nut butter on your waffle and topping with sliced bananas or apples makes for a nutritious snack option. The combination of flavors is both satisfying and energizing.
Tip 4
Ice cream delights for dessert lovers
For dessert lovers, pairing Belgian waffles with ice cream is a match made in heaven. Vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry ice cream goes perfectly with warm waffles, creating a delightful contrast in temperatures and textures. Add sprinkles, nuts, or fruit sauces on top for an extra touch of sweetness and fun.
Tip 5
Creative combinations with spreads
Spreads like cream cheese frosting or Nutella open up a world of possibilities when it comes to creating unique combinations with Belgian waffles. Mixing these spreads with fruits like raspberries or oranges adds complexity to each bite, while keeping things interesting taste-wise.