Belgium's most beautiful villages: A list
What's the story
Belgium is famous for its lively cities and rich history, but it also has some of the most peaceful villages that provide a quiet retreat from the hustle and bustle. These hidden gems are a perfect escape for those looking to unwind in nature and experience the local culture. From picturesque landscapes to charming architecture, these villages promise a unique experience to visitors.
#1
The charm of Bruges' countryside
Just a short drive from Bruges, the countryside is dotted with quaint villages that are postcard-perfect.
You can find traditional Flemish houses, winding canals, and lush green fields.
The area is perfect for cycling enthusiasts, with several trails weaving through the countryside.
You can also visit local markets and sample regional delicacies at your leisure.
#2
Exploring Durbuy: The smallest town
Often dubbed as the smallest town in the world, Durbuy is located in the Ardennes region.
This medieval town features cobblestone streets, ancient buildings, and stunning views of the Ourthe River.
Tourists can explore historical sites or take a leisurely walk in the surrounding forests.
Durbuy also hosts seasonal events that add to its cultural charm.
#3
Discovering Dinant: A riverside retreat
Nestled along the Meuse River, Dinant is famous for its dramatic cliffs and the Citadel that towers over the town.
The village provides opportunities for kayaking or simply enjoying a boat ride on the river.
Dinant's vibrant music scene is highlighted by annual festivals celebrating jazz and classical music.
#4
Experience peace in Mechelen's green spaces
Mechelen, located between Brussels and Antwerp, is famous for its green spaces, perfect for a peaceful retreat.
The village has parks where you can walk or just sit in nature, away from the busy urban areas.
Mechelen's central location makes it a great base for exploring nearby attractions while enjoying the tranquility of its surroundings.