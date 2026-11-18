Bergamot-infused tea is a refreshing twist on traditional flavor

Heard of bergamot orange?

By Vinita Jain 03:10 pm Nov 18, 202603:10 pm

What's the story

Bergamot orange, with its distinct aroma and flavor, is a versatile fruit that can elevate a number of dishes. Famous for its fragrant peel and tart juice, bergamot can be used in both sweet and savory recipes. Its unique taste makes it an interesting ingredient to experiment with in the kitchen. Here are five delightful recipes that highlight the versatility of bergamot orange.