Best credit cards for organic shoppers in India

04:06 pm Dec 19, 2024

Choosing the right credit card can enhance your organic shopping experience in India. We have compiled a list of the top five credit cards for organic enthusiasts, detailing their key features and benefits.

Amazon Shopping

Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Card benefits

The Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card is a dream come true for organic product shoppers on Amazon. You get 5% cashback on all your purchases, organic groceries and essentials included. There are no annual fees and cashback is automatically redeemed to your Amazon Pay account, making savings a breeze. You'll also enjoy fuel surcharge waivers and advanced security features for peace of mind.

Tata ecosystem

Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Card perks

If you are a loyalist of Tata ecosystem, including BigBasket and 1MG, the Tata Neu Infinity HDFC Bank Credit Card is perfect for you. You get five percent back as NeuCoins on health and organics from these platforms. For an annual fee of ₹1,499 plus GST—waivable after spending over ₹100,000—you also get complimentary lounge access and hassle-free redemption within the Tata ecosystem.

Flipkart offers

Flipkart Axis Bank Card advantages

The Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card is perfect for regular Flipkart shoppers, as it provides 5% cashback on all purchases, including organic stuff (whatever that means!) This card carries an annual fee of ₹500 plus GST, though this fee is waived for those who spend over ₹350,000 annually. Plus, cardholders enjoy complimentary domestic airport lounge access across India, adding a touch of luxury to both shopping and travel experiences.

Versatile spending

SBI Prime Card rewards

The SBI Prime Credit Card shines when it comes to flexibility in everyday spending categories, including groceries and departmental stores. You can rack up an impressive 10 reward points per ₹100 spent in these areas. Despite a modest annual fee of ₹2,999 plus GST, the card's wide-ranging perks like fuel surcharge waivers and dining discounts through SBI's exclusive program more than make up for the cost.

Departmental stores shopping

Axis Bank Rewards Edge

The Axis Bank Rewards Credit Card is a great fit for shoppers who regularly visit department stores, as it offers 10 times EDGE Reward Points on these purchases (up to 1,008 points per month). While it has a joining and annual fee of ₹1,000 plus taxes, features like fuel surcharge waivers make it a worthwhile choice for frequent shoppers.