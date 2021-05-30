Best smart ceiling fans that are currently available in India

May 30, 2021

Smart ceiling fans are the devices to invest in this summer

In this scorching heat when we all rush to buy expensive air conditioners, a smart ceiling fan that comes with climate control features is a cheaper alternative. The fans work in accordance with preset schedules and can be controlled using your phones or a remote. If you're looking to buy one, let us help you with the best ones available in the Indian market.

Havells

Havells Carnesia-I Smart Ceiling Fan

Havells recently launched its Carnesia-I Smart Ceiling Fan that can sense the temperature and humidity in a room and adjust the fan speed accordingly. The fan can either be controlled using an app or via voice assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant. It also comes with a plethora of additional features like humidity display, temperature display, multiple user control profiles, etc.

Orient

Orient Electric Aeroslim 1200mm Smart Ceiling fan

The Orient Aeroslim is a stylish fan that blends well in modern decor and offers a smooth, noiseless operation. What is interesting is the fact that the fan is equipped with features like adjustable mounting that lets you install the fan in accordance with your ceiling height. It also supports voice control via Alexa or Google Assistant. Need we say more?

Hunter

Hunter Symphony Ceiling Fan

Hunter Symphony Ceiling Fan is a dual-purpose fan that has customizable features for both summers and winters. It also does a decent job of cooling well and its audible beep premium remote is compatible with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and Google Assistant. There are also two LED bulbs in it that can be remotely controlled and adjusted to a timed schedule.

Atomberg

The Atomberg Renesa Smart Fan

The Atomberg Renesa Smart Fan has a powerful BLDC Motor that makes it super energy efficient. The fan can cover up to 140 sq. ft and is designed with several features like sleep mode, timer mode, and boost mode. The Atomberg Renesa Smart Fan is ideal for living rooms, bedrooms, dining rooms, and study rooms and is priced reasonably considering the smart features.