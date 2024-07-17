In short Simplifying... In short Biking to work can reduce your risk of early death by 47%, but it also doubles your chances of a road accident, emphasizing the need for safer cycling infrastructure.

Bike commuting lowers early death risk by 47%, study reveals

What's the story A recent study from Scotland has discovered that individuals who commute by bike have a 47% lower risk of premature death compared to those who drive or use the train. The research, published in BMJ Public Health, tracked over 82,000 UK residents aged between 16 and 74 for 18 years. The study classified commuting methods as either "active," including walking or cycling, or "inactive," such as driving or taking the train.

Health profile

Cycling commuters less likely to suffer from health issues

The study found that cyclists were more likely to be male, young, shift workers living in a city, and less likely to own a home. After adjusting for factors such as age and preexisting health conditions, it was revealed that bike commuting was linked with a 51% lower risk of dying from cancer. Additionally, there was a 24% lower risk of hospitalization for heart disease and a 20% lower chance of being prescribed drugs for mental health problems among cyclists.

Safety concerns

Cyclists face higher risk of road traffic collisions

Despite the health benefits, cyclists were found to be twice as likely to be hospitalized following a road traffic collision compared to inactive commuters. The researchers underscored the importance of safer cycling infrastructure, highlighting that cyclist commuters face double the risk of road traffic accidents compared to non-active commuters. This highlights an urgent call for improved safety measures for cyclists on roads.

Walking advantages

Pedestrian commuting also linked to health benefits

Pedestrian commuters were found to be more likely female, young, shift workers living in cities who walk short distances to school or work. They were less likely to be highly educated, have high income or have young children. The study associated pedestrian commuting with an 11% lower risk of hospital admission for any reason and a 7% lower risk of being prescribed mental health medication.

Research scope

Study limitations and US commuting trends

The study did have limitations, as the census responses only reflected a single point in time and the prescription records used only dated back to 2009. Meanwhile, in the US, Census figures showed that in 2022, commuters who biked or walked to work made up 2.9% of all workers. This figure represents a decrease from 2019 but an increase from 2021, indicating fluctuating trends in active commuting methods among American workers.