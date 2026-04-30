Intrigued by tech history? Grab these reads!

Bill Gates , the co-founder of Microsoft and a renowned tech visionary, often shares his reading list with the world. His recommendations usually include books that delve into the realms of technology and innovation. These reads can give you a peek into the minds of some of the most influential figures in tech history. Here is a look at some of the tech books Gates has recommended over the years.

#1 'The Innovators' by Walter Isaacson Walter Isaacson's The Innovators chronicles the history of the digital revolution and the people who made it possible. From Ada Lovelace to Steve Jobs, the book highlights the contributions of various individuals in shaping modern computing. Gates has praised this book for its comprehensive look at how collaboration and teamwork have driven technological advancements.

#2 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster' by Bill Gates In How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Gates lays out a roadmap for tackling climate change through technological innovation. The book discusses potential solutions to reduce carbon emissions and highlights the importance of investing in new technologies. Gates emphasizes the need for urgent action and offers insights into what can be done to mitigate climate risks.

Advertisement

#3 'Enlightenment Now' by Steven Pinker Steven Pinker's Enlightenment Now makes a case for reason, science, humanism, and progress as the cornerstones of modern civilization. The book examines how these principles have led to improvements in health, prosperity, safety, and happiness across the globe. Gates has praised this work for its optimistic view on human progress, backed by data-driven analysis.

Advertisement