Why marula is the next big superfruit
What's the story
The African marula fruit is making waves for its incredible nutrition value. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, marula is a nutrient powerhouse that can help with your health. Native to Southern Africa, the fruit has been traditionally used for a range of health benefits. Even its seeds and oil are prized for their distinct benefits. Here's how marula can be a great addition to your diet.
Nutrient highlight
Rich in vitamin C
Marula fruit is extremely rich in vitamin C, having as much as four times that of an orange. This makes it a perfect option to strengthen the immune system and enhance skin health. Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, which maintains the elasticity and strength of the skin. Having marula in your diet can easily fulfill daily vitamin C needs.
Health benefit
Antioxidant properties
The antioxidants in marula are strong fighters against oxidative stress, neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body. These compounds play a key role in reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage. By adding antioxidant-rich food such as marula to the diet, one can improve heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.
Nutritional insight
Beneficial fatty acids
Extracted from the seeds of the fruit, marula oil has beneficial fatty acids such as oleic acid and linoleic acid. These fatty acids are known to promote heart health by maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Further, when used topically or consumed as part of a balanced diet, they nourish the skin.
Usage tip
Versatile culinary uses
Marula can be enjoyed fresh or processed into juices, jams, or oils. Its sweet-tart flavor makes it a versatile ingredient to add to various dishes, be it salads or desserts. How about adding marula into your meals? Not only will it enhance the flavor, but also add the nutritional value without compromising on the taste.