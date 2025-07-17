Why marula is the next big superfruit 

The African marula fruit is making waves for its incredible nutrition value. Rich in vitamins and antioxidants, marula is a nutrient powerhouse that can help with your health. Native to Southern Africa, the fruit has been traditionally used for a range of health benefits. Even its seeds and oil are prized for their distinct benefits. Here's how marula can be a great addition to your diet.

Nutrient highlight Rich in vitamin C Marula fruit is extremely rich in vitamin C, having as much as four times that of an orange. This makes it a perfect option to strengthen the immune system and enhance skin health. Vitamin C is vital for collagen production, which maintains the elasticity and strength of the skin. Having marula in your diet can easily fulfill daily vitamin C needs.

Health benefit Antioxidant properties The antioxidants in marula are strong fighters against oxidative stress, neutralizing harmful free radicals in the body. These compounds play a key role in reducing inflammation and protecting cells from damage. By adding antioxidant-rich food such as marula to the diet, one can improve heart health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Nutritional insight Beneficial fatty acids Extracted from the seeds of the fruit, marula oil has beneficial fatty acids such as oleic acid and linoleic acid. These fatty acids are known to promote heart health by maintaining healthy cholesterol levels. Further, when used topically or consumed as part of a balanced diet, they nourish the skin.