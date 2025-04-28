What's the story

Indian kitchens are treasure troves of spices that not only amp up the flavor of dishes but also provide a plethora of health benefits.

Most of these spices are known for their immunity-boosting properties, making them a staple in our everyday diets.

Adding these spices to meals can help fortify the body's defense mechanisms against illnesses.

Let's look at some common Indian vegetarian kitchen spices that can help boost immunity effectively.