5 Indian spices that boost immunity
Indian kitchens are treasure troves of spices that not only amp up the flavor of dishes but also provide a plethora of health benefits.
Most of these spices are known for their immunity-boosting properties, making them a staple in our everyday diets.
Adding these spices to meals can help fortify the body's defense mechanisms against illnesses.
Let's look at some common Indian vegetarian kitchen spices that can help boost immunity effectively.
Turmeric: The golden spice
Turmeric is famous for its active compound, curcumin, which is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Consuming turmeric regularly can help boost your immune function by regulating the activation of T cells, and B cells.
It's commonly used in curries, teas to give a natural boost to your immunity.
Adding a pinch of black pepper with turmeric increases curcumin absorption by as much as 2,000%, maximizing its benefits.
Ginger: A zesty root
Ginger is another spice that is loaded with immune-boosting potential.
It contains high amounts of gingerol, a bioactive compound that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties.
Regular consumption of ginger can help combat oxidative stress and inflammation in the body, thus promoting overall immunity.
It is often used in teas, soups, and stir-fries to lend flavor and promote wellness.
Cumin: A flavorful seed
Cumin seeds are loaded with iron and have been historically used for improving digestion and boosting immunity.
The antioxidants such as apigenin and luteolin present in cumin help fight free radicals that cause cellular damage.
Adding cumin to your daily meals can protect the body from infections naturally while improving nutrient absorption from food.
Cinnamon: Sweet yet spicy
Cinnamon has cinnamaldehyde, which has medicinal properties, including antimicrobial ones that can help battle pathogens responsible for falling sick.
The spice also has prebiotic properties that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria—an essential part of having a strong immunity since our immune response largely stems from gut health.
Cloves: Tiny powerhouses
Cloves may be tiny, but they work wonders for immunity, thanks to their high eugenol content—a compound with strong antiviral properties that can inhibit the replication process of viruses within cells themselves!
Furthermore, clove oil has antibacterial activity against a variety of strains, making this spice priceless during cold seasons when germs are all over the place.